KEN PAXTON (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Since I wrote about Ken Paxton Friday, you’re not going to get a long blog from me today. But, I will post the 20 articles of impeachment against the Texas Attorney General.

Here ya go:

Paxton ignored his official duty to protect charities when he directed his office to interfere in the Mitte Foundation charity’s lawsuit against Nate Paul, a political donor to Paxton.

Paxton abused his official power to issue written legal opinions when he directed his office to write an opinion to prevent Paul’s properties from being sold in foreclosure, and also had his office reverse their legal conclusions, in an attempt to benefit Paul. To cover up his direction, Paxton arranged for a Senate committee chairperson to seek the above opinion.

Paxton abused his official power by directing his office to violate the law regarding two public information requests, one of which concerned Department of Public Safety records for a criminal investigation of Paul.

Paxton abused his official power to improperly obtain private information in an attempt to release it for Paul’s benefit.

Paxton abused his official power by hiring a special prosecutor, Brandon Cammack, to investigate a “baseless complaint” made by Paul; Cammack would issue over 30 grand jury subpoenas to benefit Paul.

Paxton ignored his official duty by improperly firing whistleblowers in his office who had in “good faith” alleged to authorities that Paxton had broken the law; Paxton also privately and publicly tried to tarnish the whistleblowers’ reputations and harm their chances of future employment.

Paxton wrongly used public resources by having his office conduct a “sham investigation” into the whistleblowers’ allegations, and having his office create a report “containing false or misleading statements in Paxton’s defense”.

Paxton abused his official power in his attempt to settle the whistleblowers’ lawsuit, which “delayed the discovery of facts and testimony at trial, to Paxton’s advantage”, preventing voters from gaining knowledge regarding Paxton.

Paxton accepted a bribe by Paul’s employment of a woman “with whom Paxton was having an extramarital affair”, and in return Paxton used his office to help Paul.

Paxton accepted a bribe by having Paul (a real estate developer) renovate Paxton’s home, and in return Paxton used his office to help Paul.

Paxton obstructed justice by delaying his trial for federal securities fraud after being indicted in 2015, preventing voters from gaining knowledge regarding Paxton.

Paxton obstructed justice by benefiting from a lawsuit filed by his political donor, Jeff Blackard, that caused problems in paying the prosecutors working on Paxton’s securities fraud case, delaying the trial and discovery of evidence, preventing voters from gaining knowledge regarding Paxton.

Paxton made false statements to the State Securities Board regarding his illegal failure to register with them.

Paxton did not accurately reveal his financial interests to the Texas Ethics Commission, violating law.

Paxton made or directed for multiple false or misleading statements to be published in his office’s report responding to the whistleblower allegations.

Paxton conspired or tried to conspire with other people for the actions detailed in the articles of impeachment.

Paxton abused his official power by having his office act to benefit him or other people.

Paxton ignored his duty and violated the Texas Constitution, his oaths of office, statutes and public policy for the actions detailed in the articles of impeachment.

Paxton was unfit for holding office for the actions detailed in the articles of impeachment.

Paxton abused or neglected his official power to prevent lawful governance and obstruct justice, bringing his office into “scandal and disrepute” for the actions detailed in the articles of impeachment.

