Posted by David Robertson on Nov 24, 2019 in At TMV, Sports |

Kaepernick’s woes continue.

Colin Kaepernick’s woes continue, as revealed in the below video clip from ESPN.

Here is more from ESPN senior writer Adam Schefter:

“Some sources speculated that there had been teams interested in making a move with Kaepernick, and could in the weeks after his workout. But nothing has materialized, and nothing is expected to at this time.”

If the opinion of a sports writer doesn’t carry much weigh, then perhaps the opinion of a former NFL player will.

Jack Brewer played safety for the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Arizona Cardinals. Here are excerpts from his commentary about Kaepernick’s work-out fiasco.

“When I heard that Colin Kaepernick was getting another chance to workout for 26 teams after more than 3 seasons out the league, I was very happy for him. . . Unfortunately, 30 minutes before his scheduled workout, all of the joy that I had for him turned into disgust when I realized that his ego was so big that he took for granted the very tryout that so many of our brothers can only dream about.”

“As a former NFL player and captain of three teams, it’s disturbing to see a football player whose ego is so big that even after being given a special workout with 26 teams, he couldn’t humble himself enough to respect the teams and league that has provided him with great wealth and a platform to impact the community.”

“I don’t want to come across as just attacking Kaepernick here because I actually have a lot of respect for him. I’m praying for him, too. I am just witnessing his ego leading him to forget the reality that the opportunity to play in the National Football League is not a right, but it is a great privilege.”

Kaepernick’s situation reminds this blogger of a statement in the Tanakh:

“Before destruction comes pride, and before stumbling [comes] a haughty spirit.”

A 1980 song by Mac Davis would be a fitting theme song for Kaepernick:

Of course the song needs the following re-write:

“Oh, Lord, it’s hard to be humble

When your name is Colin Kaepernick.

He has such a super-sized ego

That he makes NFL team owners all sick.

To know him is to wonder,

“How the hell did he get to be that way?”

Kaepernick is the opposite of humble.

So only Nike is giving him pay.”

Featured Image is a screenshot from the ESPN website. Yes, that should be obvious, but I have to say so in order to keep TMV out of legal trouble.