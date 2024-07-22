Joe’s Out, Kamala’s in (Cartoon and Column)

Do you think Trump is second-guessing his selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate with President Biden dropping out and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris? He may be thinking he should have picked Tim Scott. Trump’s support among Black voters has been increasing lately but I now expect his gains to drop. Awwww, too bad.

Of course, I’m happy about this because Kamala Harris was my choice in 2020. I was hoping to see a debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump then and now I may finally get it, much to the relief of J.D. Vance who she would have eaten alive. Now, Prosecutor Harris is Donald Trump’s problem though I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump cancels the second presidential debate.

Trump plays tough about surviving a would-be assassin’s bullet, but he’s afraid of strong women, especially strong Black women, and this one is also Asian to boot.

President Biden vowed to stay in the race and said only “God almighty” could convince him to consider dropping out. I never believed him. I felt it was coming and the reason is not so much because he would realize he probably couldn’t win, but that there would be intense pressure from Democrats on the down ballots.

If Biden had remained in the race and lost, he would have taken the House and Senate with him…and maybe even a few governors. Now, if the party makes Kamala Harris the nominee, there’s more of a fighting chance.

We’ll find out if Harris is the nominee at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month (I’ll be there).

Biden has endorsed Harris, who is a prosecutor. I enjoyed watching her prosecute Republicans when she was a senator and after Biden chose her to be his veep, the one disappointment I had was that she wouldn’t be prosecuting MAGA goons in the Senate anymore, but then again, she didn’t have to with Biden winning the presidency.

Republicans are planning to challenge Harris’ nomination and fight her claim to the campaign money the Biden/Harris ticket has raised. Republicans are trying to choose the Democratic Party’s nominee. They’re terrified of Harris.

Before the debate, they were terrified of President Biden they gaslighted and lied about him. Now, they have to shift to lying, gaslighting, and attacking Vice President Harris. They’ll start with racism and sexism. Keep in mind, they’re the ones who argued last week that Democrats need to tone down the rhetoric.

Hillary Clinton proved that America is ready to vote for a female presidential candidate. Even though she lost the Electoral College, she won the popular vote. Now, is the country ready to vote for a Black female candidate? I don’t know.

The goons are coming after her, and I don’t believe anyone in this nation is more capable of fighting back than Kamala Harris.

The Democratic Party was in chaos after Biden’s debate performance. Now, they can get their shit together in Chicago and they can do that by rallying around Kamala Harris.

You go, girl.

Visit Clay Jones on Substack and email him at [email protected].