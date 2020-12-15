Joe Biden’s Cabinet: ‘Then’ and Now

About a month ago, this author started musing about President-elect Biden’s cabinet picks.

It was based on “gut feeling” along with a little bit of personal preferences and on what the experts and pundits were prognosticating at the time.

A month later, Biden has picked a large chunk of his cabinet, “A Team” and executive staff.

While the future president is certainly living up to his promise of putting together a cabinet and staff reflecting the real America (See “Note 2” below), “us pundits” have failed miserably in outguessing Joe Biden.

Look at the original predictions with the selected official — where announced — following in in bold.

Cabinet and Cabinet-level:

State: Sen. Chris Coon (Susan Rice)* ~~ Antony Blinken

Defense: Michèle Flournoy ~~ Gen Lloyd Austin – The first African-American to lead the Defense Department.

Justice: Sen. Doug Jones (Sally Yates)*

Health and Human Services: Dr. Vivek Murthy ~~ Xavier Becerra – The first Latino to lead this department.

Commerce: Meg Whitman

Treasury: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Raphael Bostic)* ~~ Janet Yellen – The first woman to lead Treasury.

Energy: Ernest Moniz ~~ Gov. Jennifer Granholm [Update]

Interior: Sen. Tom Udall (Deb Haaland)*

Agriculture: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Heidi Heitkamp)* ~~ Tom Vilsack

Labor: Sen. Bernie Sanders (Julie Su)*

Transportation: L. A. Mayor Eric Garcetti ~~ Pete Buttigieg – The first openly gay Cabinet member.

Housing and Urban Development: (Atlanta) Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ~~ Marcia Fudge.

Education: Lily Eskelsen Garcia

Veterans Affairs: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Robert A. McDonald)* ~~ Denis McDonough.

Department of Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas ~~ Alejandro Mayorkas – The first immigrant and the first Latino to hold this position.

Environmental Protection Agency: Jay Inslee

Office of Management and Budget: Neera Tanden – The first woman of color and the first South Asian American to lead OMB.

United States Trade Representative: Katherine Tai – The first woman of color to be the U.S. trade representative

Central Intelligence Agency: Avril Haines

Director of National Intelligence: Sen. Angus King (Susan M. Gordon)* Avril D. Haines. The first woman to head NIA.

National Security Advisor: Antony Blinken ~~ Jake Sullivan

White House Chief of Staff: Ron Klain

Additional Selections:

U.N. Ambassador: Pete Buttigieg ~~ Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Special Presidential Envoy for climate change: John Kerry

Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers: Cecilia Rouse – The first African American to lead the Council of Economic Advisors.

Director of the National Economic Council: Brian Deese.

Surgeon General: Dr. Vivek Murthy

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Dr. Rochelle Walensky

White House Communications Director: Kate Bedingfield. She will head an all-female communications team.

Notes:

1. The asterisks added after the names denote “alternates” to sitting Democratic senators, as nominating a sitting Democratic senator to a cabinet position could risk a majority that might be achieved in Georgia on January 5.

2. ON “diversity”: Wikipedia provides an interesting set of charts illustrating the diversity to-date (Dec. 15) of Biden’s selected cabinet members and cabinet level officials:

a. Racial and Ethnic Diversity: White – 47%; Black 26%; Hispanic- 12.5%

b. Gender Diversity: Mne 53%; Women 47%

c Sexual Orientation & Gender Identity: Heterosexual – 94%; LGBT- 6%

3. For a more critical – perhaps cynical – look at Biden’s “drive for diversity in top political jobs,” please click here.

4. @ Dduck: No one has been nominated yet to the “Department of Concessions.” As you suggest, we don’t need concessions from a has-been.

