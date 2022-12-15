" />

It’s no joke: Across globe, satire morphs into misinformation

Published by
AFP

Washington (AFP) – Is a US state considering a tax on breathing? Is celebrating goals forbidden during the Qatar World Cup because that is “too gay?” Did insect repellent manufacturers recruit a Ugandan man for his mosquito-killing farts? Satire, parody and jokes packed with absurdity typically draw laughter, but around the world they are too often mistaken as real, prompting fact-checkers to debunk what they call a leading source of misinformation despite pushback from their publishers. Several satirical outlets mimic legitimate media websites, often sowing confusion among readers with what a…

