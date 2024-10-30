It’s Coming!!

We can’t hold it back any longer. The fact must be faced that in less than a week, the most important election of our lifetime will be upon us. This is not hyperbole, but merely reinforcement of the facts. One of the candidates, Donald Trump, has already made it clear what he will do if he wins the election. American democracy will be transformed forever. Trump has vowed to go after his political enemies and put them in jail, using the apolitical Justice Department. He intends to fire civil service workers who he feels are not loyal to him and won’t do his bidding, upending civil service regulations. People in the civil service are supposedly neutral and can’t be fired arbitrarily. Environmental and health regulations will be eliminated, making companies responsible for controlling their own emissions and toxins.

Trump has also declared that he will bring our military forces into the cities to fight crime and deal with civilian demonstrations that he doesn’t like. He said as well that he will use our military forces against the Mexican cartels, a stark violation of Mexican sovereignty. Foreign alliances such as NATO and those in the Indo-Pacific will be abandoned and deals will be sought with autocrats like Putin. Imported goods will be burdened with high tariffs, raising the prices for American consumers and spiking inflation. Taxes on high earners will be lowered again, increasing the U.S. budget deficits and national debt. Economists have estimated that Trump’s programs will raise the national debt by over $7 trillion in the next decade (compared to $2 trillion for Harris’ programs). Spending on Social Security and Medicare will be cut and Obamacare will be eliminated completely. Illegal immigrants will be deported at a great cost, and at a great loss to our labor force in the agriculture realm, landscaping, meat packing, construction and so forth, jobs Americans won’t take, particularly as our population is declining.

The presidency will become the primary lever of government, overriding the courts and Congress. If not in name, America will be run by a dictator in practice, with no interest in the niceties of democracy. The election now appears too close to call, though many prognosticators feel it is leaning towards Trump. Americans do not seem to realize or care how a new Trump administration would be a disaster for the nation.

www.robertlevinebooks

Buy The Uninformed Voter on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and at your bookstore

Posted at 10:11 AM | Permalink | Comments (0)

Tags: 2024 election, democracy eliminated, dictatorship, presidency, Trump

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Post a comment

Comment below or sign in with Typepad Facebook Twitterand more…

(URLs automatically linked.)