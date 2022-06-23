Is Your Business Prepared for a Power Outage?

Power outages are the bane of every business’s existence. They typically mean work for the day is finished — unless the power switches back on quickly. Blackouts can strike anytime, making them even more unnerving and stressful for every business and its employees. That’s why it’s vital to be prepared for a power outage.

Companies must have a plan in place to deal with blackouts. These steps are crucial to keeping all employees safe and healthy during an outage. Company owners should take precautions before resuming business as usual to have peace of mind.

1. Have a Backup Generator

Backup generators may sometimes be hard to come by and can be somewhat expensive. However, if a company can afford one, it may be able to use it for some small tasks, such as switching settings to show people that employees are out of the office for the time being. Some business owners or workers might be tempted to use the generator to do more work, but they should avoid overuse. Companies must save the power for tasks they need to complete, not things they want to do.

2. Check on Everyone’s Safety

This step is crucial for teams who work in the same building or area. It’s an employer’s job to make sure their employees are safe. They should run over some basic safety procedures their workers need to know while the power is out, such as using flashlights to navigate dark areas and being especially careful around steps. Distractions can lead to injuries on stairs, so employers need to inform everyone to pay attention when they’re walking in the dark. Nobody wants any accidents as a result of this outage.

If an office building has a working elevator, employers should ensure that no one is stuck inside during an outage. They may also want to go outside and survey the area. If a downed power line caused the blackout, they want to ensure cars won’t drive over it. The proper authorities will dispatch someone to take care of it to keep everyone safe.

3. Create an Emergency Plan

Any business’s goal is to make money. Companies strive to provide their customers with something of value, and in turn, make enough money to support their livelihood and any employees that work there. Power outages endanger people and processes — mostly because they interrupt operations and risk immediate injury to workers.

Every business must have an emergency kit that includes flashlights, lanterns and radios. Some employees may need food they can easily access in case of a medical emergency. Consider items that keep well, such as granola bars and nuts. Employers should also include a first-aid kit in the event of any injuries. Every business must be prepared for a power outage, no matter the circumstances. They should put these kits together and keep them in a secure and easily accessible place from day one.

4. Report the Power Outage

After everyone’s safety is ensured, the next thing employers must do is report the outage. If the power has been out for a while, some people may assume others have already called it in. However, no one truly knows if anyone made the utility company aware of the blackout. Responsible employers should take the time and make the call.

Once someone reports the outage, they can relax and know someone will be out working on it. They may even give the person who called a time estimate of when they can expect the power to turn back on. That means company leaders have a choice to send their employees home or allow them to stay at the office if the power comes back earlier than expected. Whatever they choose to do, all employers should remember to prioritize worker safety.

5. Avoid Using Break Room Appliances

Refrigerators have a seal on them for a reason. Once the seal is broken, the fridge will not keep anything cold if there’s no electricity in the building. Food inside will spoil and go bad, and multiple people in the office will lose their lunches or things they were keeping inside. No one should break the seal on the fridge unless it’s an emergency. A refrigerator can keep food cold for four hours when unopened. Once the power’s back on it’s safer to discard any foods from the fridge. Better yet, employers should turn all their appliances off or unplug them so they don’t risk catching fire due to a surge.

People working out of a house can consider eating out of the pantry until the blackout is over. If an employer thinks it’s just their small area, they can always take themselves — and any potential employees — out to lunch or order something from a food delivery company if it is safe to traverse the roads near the home. A change of scenery will do everyone some good in a situation like this.

6. Be Able to Say No to Responsibilities

Small-business owners might feel pressure to continue working despite the power outage. If their backup plan didn’t work and there’s nothing left to do, they may just have to give up for the day. Company leaders should take some time off for themselves to say no to responsibilities while they wait for the power to turn back on.

Small businesses are likely under stress to get things right and prove their worth. They might offer something unique, like custom packaging, that shows their customers they’re different from their competitors. They might need to get orders out at a certain time to stay on schedule, but there will be a setback due to the power outage.

That’s why small-business owners need to learn how to say no. It doesn’t mean they’ve given up — just that they can’t complete their responsibilities as expected today. There’s always tomorrow to try again and catch up from where they left off. Next time, they’ll be better prepared for a power outage when it happens.

Stay Prepared for Power Outage Days

Feeling prepared for a power outage isn’t the easiest. Businesses never know how wide the blackout area will be and if they can move to another location or if they’re out of luck for the day. Getting ready ahead of time ensures companies make the most of their time without power — and when it comes back on, they’ll be able to tackle their tasks with more vigor and refreshed minds.