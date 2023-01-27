IS TRUST SOMETHING OF THE PAST?

by Don Hermann

Trust used to be on top of most people’s minds, not too long ago, Have we rationalized it to the point where it’s not a quality that we care to deal with?

Politically, I am a Progressive. I do have my share of problems with the Democratic Party. I have written about them.

For whatever reasons, I have not thought much lately about “Trust.” It seems to be a slippery subject that slides right through my hands. And the hands and minds on many in the media.

My old-fashioned ways got me thinking about politicians, their qualities and how I evaluate them.

Speaking of hands, I got sweaty palms thinking about most of the Republicans in public life. Which ones would I trust? Which ones would I trust to be in my house alone?

Which ones would you trust?

Jim Jordan

Matt Gaetz

Mo Brooks

George Santos

Paul Gosar

Margerie Taylor-Greene

Tom Cotton

Ted Cruz

Louie Gohmert

Lindsey Graham

Ron DeSantis

John Kennedy

Ron Johnson

Greg Abbott

Marco Rubio

Mike Lee

Mitch McConnell

Elise Stefanik

Devin Nunes

Susan Collins

Mike Crapo

Tim Scott

John Cornyn

Marsha Blackburn

Richard Burr

Laurie Boebert

Bill Cassidy

Roy Blunt

Chuck Grassley

Kelly Loeffler

Rick Scott

Josh Hawley

Brian Kemp

Herschel Walker

Donald Trump

Which ones have asked for a pardon? Which ones condoned January 6?



