Is Trump’s Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Slowing Mail Down To Damage Mail-In Voting?

Recent reports of delays in service by the U.S. Postal Service have prompted concerns that mail-in voting and absentee ballots will be undermined by the new Postmaster General and Trump megadonor, Louis DeJoy.Under DeJoy, the Post Office has attempted to cut costs by stopping overtime pay for carriers and clerks, which has resulted in mail being delayed by several days.A USPS employee explained in an email to MSNBC how quickly mail can build up and become delayed.“Last Monday my carrier was off… Her route sat there until she returned on Tuesday. She had to take out Monday’s mail, Tuesday’s mai…

