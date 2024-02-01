I am somewhat naïve when it comes to using social media platforms and in understanding the extent to which such platforms monitor and track a person’s browsing habits, interests and personal preferences.

Nevertheless, I already suspected that something “mysterious” – I will not call it nefarious, yet — was going on when, after for example searching for a pair of tennis shoes on the web, my social platform (and other web sites) suddenly bombarded me with tennis shoes ads galore.

Recently, after “dwelling” a little long admiring the image of a somewhat scantily clad, attractive woman, I was soon presented with a couple more similar images. I must have observed these images for enough seconds to trigger some algorithm, because then, lo and behold, more similar images appeared.

I had not clicked on them, had not “liked” them, nor shared them, or interacted in any other way…just slowed down my browsing. Soon, I was inundated with them. (I am not complaining, just stating a fact).

I still would not believe that social platforms would monitor my scrolling and thought it was a coincidence.

To “test” the system, I paused for about five seconds on a couple of images depicting Italian food. Soon there were more pictures of it. I continued to test the system, pausing for a few seconds on each image of Mamma’s Italian cooking, Ricotta Gnudi, osso buco, chicken Marcela, tiramisù, e così via.

Now, my feed is flooded with dozens of Italian delicacies. I love Italian food, but this is too much.

It will not surprise me if I am soon tortured with images of beautiful ladies wearing nothing but fettuccini.

Veteran social media users tell me such social media surveillance has been going on for years.

However, most of it is new to me. While I can tolerate to a certain extent some browsing “suggestions,” one must wonder how far and how insidious such intrusions into users’ privacy will extend.

Is it nineteen eighty-four already?