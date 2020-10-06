Is it immoral if you feel schadenfreude about Donald Trump’s Covid-19?

That question is asked by Vox columnist Sigal Samuel.

Before one can answer that question, one has to decide what to use as a standard for judging what is moral and what isn’t.

Theists can turn to their religious literature for a standard. For examples, Jews can turn to the Tanakh; Christians can turn to the New Testament; Muslims can turn to the Quran; Mormons (Latter Day Saints) can turn to the Book of Mormon.

Non-theists can always turn to the Wheel of Morality if they have nothing else.

Anyway, the way that it is worded, the question is a bit vague.

Does the question refer to Donald Trump becoming ill with Covid-19, or does it refer to the damage (if any) done to Trump’s political campaign?

Regarding Trump becoming ill, I don’t know what theological response is supposed to come from Jews, Muslim and Mormons (Latter Day Saints). However, I do know the theological response that is supposed to come from Christians.

Christians are not to feel schadenfreude about Donald Trump becoming ill with Covid-19.

So what if Donald Trump is a POTUS who should be voted out of the Oval Office? The Christian faith is politically neutral. Thus, Trump’s politics are irrelevant when it comes to a proper Christian response to his health.

Now, what about the damage (if any) done to Trump’s political campaign?

Again, the Christian faith is politically neutral, meaning that there is no theologically-correct answer for Christians when it comes to the fate of Trump’s political campaign. Any “Christian” who says otherwise is reading into the Bible something that isn’t there.

Hence, Christians can join non-theists in feeling schadenfreude about Trump’s campaign being harmed.

Granted, only time will tell if Trump’s illness has actually harmed his campaign.

Politically-speaking, I for one will feel glad if Trump isn’t reelected.

By the way, if you choose to use the Wheel of Morality to get your answers . . .

. . . then you might get an answer like this: