Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the first bisexual Superman

Published by

AFP

New York (AFP) – Superman fell for a reporter and now his son is doing the same, although this time the superhero’s love interest is a man called Jay. DC Comics announced on Monday that the new Superman, who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will have a romantic relationship with a male friend. Jon Kent and budding journalist Jay Nakamura struck up a friendship in a story released in August. They will share a kiss in a comic to be published next month, the publisher said, describing Kent as “bisexual.” “Following a scene where Superman mentally and physically burns out from trying to sav…

Read More