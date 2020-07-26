The Moderate Voice

Is Donald Trump’s Political Fate Sealed?

That’s the dominant question as many stories appear about how poorly he is doing in polling which Trump tries to discredit by calling them fake, politically biased polls, even if they’re Fox News polls. A lot of people predict he can’t recover from such bad polling numbers in light of the raging coronavirus, battered economy and continuing protests and his “secret police” reaction to it.

However, polling maven Nate Cohen disagrees. Axios:

FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver said on ABC’s “This Week” that while President Trump’s reelection bid is “clearly in trouble” due to his dismal coronavirus approval ratings and polling in swing states, he does not believe the president’s “fate is sealed.

Silver points to some events that could possibly shift the polling and adds:

“We found historically that when there are lots of major news events and economic disruptions, an election becomes harder to predict,” Silver said.

…”So while he’s clearly in trouble, I do not buy that Trump’s fate is sealed. A lot could change in the next 100 days — things could get worse, still, for the president.

“But a turnaround in the COVID situation by the fall could make the election more competitive.”

Historian Aaron Astor offered this analysis on his Twitter account: