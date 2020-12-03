In Oceanside, California, the sea lions are winning

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Sea lions have their own special place at the Oceanside harbor, but it’s not enough. Harbor employees built a unique platform for the sea lions several years ago to keep them off the boat docks. But the sea lions and the occasional harbor seal can go where they want, and nothing requires them to stay on their floating “island.” Recently, the city modified the sea lion platform to make it more accommodating by making an opening in the center to allow sea lions to enter from the middle. They also added some space and moved the platform closer to shore. But the pinniped proble…

Read More