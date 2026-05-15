In defense of Michael Jackson



by Elwood Watson

Even in death, Michael Jackson stokes controversy.

Like millions of other people, I decided to see the recent film, “Michael.” Despite abrasively brutal reviews, the film has broken the record for the biggest opening in biopic history and garnered more than $400 million since its release. The film recounts Jackson’s life, from the inaugural pioneering days of the Jackson Five, terrorized by belt-wielding dad Joe, to his emergence as a stunningly original, globally adored solo act, culminating in the colossal Wembley Stadium concert in 1988.

I was a huge Michael Jackson fan. From the time I was a teenager, I rabidly purchased all of his albums. Even today as a late middle-aged man, I consider him on of the greatest entertainers to ever live. On the very evening of his passing on June 25, 2009, I received a call from one of my siblings asking me how I was feeling. She knew how much I admired the King of Pop.

Unfortunately, rather than focusing on Jackson’s positive accomplishments, such as donating millions of dollars to various charities and altruistic efforts, there are those — mostly detractors — who seem more content to ruminate on what they perceived as the negative aspects of Jackson’s life. “He was a self-hating Black man. “He was probably a pedophile.” “He was a drug addict.” “His marriages were a sham.”

The list goes on and on.

For all of his supposed reluctance to embrace his racial heritage, Jackson did not hesitate to confront the issue of race. Such cultural impositions were evident in such songs as “Black or White” and “Heal the World.” There are numerous examples of him shattering racial barriers, stealthily and brazenly promoting Black culture, and forcing his doubters to concede he suffered from vitiligo, a rare disorder that caused his skin to develop white patches.

The same can be said for many of Jackson’s non-Black critics, who often turn a blind eye to the pathological behavior of celebrities of their own ethnic group while denouncing Jackson as some freak of nature. While Jackson did settle out of court a lawsuit alleging child molestation, he did not admit to guilt. In his 2005 trial, he was acquitted of all charges by an all-white jury. Macaulay Culkin testified Jackson never abused him and later reaffirmed that publicly. Emmanuel Lewis defended Jackson repeatedly. Corey Feldman stated Jackson never acted inappropriately toward him personally, while also supporting alleged victims being heard.

Additionally, all throughout his illustrious career, there was no hard evidence Michael Jackson was a habitual user of drugs. It was because of his image as a drug-free celebrity (which was almost an oxymoron in Hollywood during the 1980s and mid-1990s) that he was invited to the White House in 1984 by then-president Ronald Reagan to receive an award and to serve as a spokesperson for former first lady Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” to drugs campaign.

Unlike many of his fans, many media critics and other personal detractors resented a pageantry of artistic accomplishments. They hungered and longed for scandal. They craved sordid allegations, tabloid drama, gut-wrenching courtroom tension, and fierce spectacle. But supporters from across the globe went to the theatre to embrace the music, the artist, the genius, the renaissance performer, and the ongoing legacy, coupled with the reminder that Michael Jackson remains one of the most distinctive celebrities in modern history.

Could Michael Jackson have handled some of his public relations better than he did? Certainly. Like a number of people, Michael Jackson was eccentric. However, being nonconformist is not a crime, nor does it mean he was all the retrograde things his opponents made him out to be.

The reality is a notable degree of criticism directed toward Jackson was due to racial hostility and resentment. Love him or hate him, there is no doubt he was one of the most talented entertainers the world has ever seen. As the Rev Al Sharpton commented at Jackson’s memorial service in 2009, “Thank you, Michael.”

I concur. May he continue to rest in peace.

Copyright 2026 Elwood Watson, distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate. Elwood Watson is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.