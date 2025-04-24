Be careful about who you vote for. You just might get him. This is especially true if you voted for Donald Trump in 2024.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is learning that lesson the hard way.

On 18 April 2025, Gov. Sanders wrote a letter to President Donald Trump, in which she asks the POTUS to reverse his administration’s decision to NOT declare the state of Arkansas a federal disaster area after a series of storms struck that state.

Here is an excerpt from the Governor’s letter:

“In conclusion, without the support of a Major Disaster Declaration, Arkansas will face significant challenges in assuming full responsibility and achieving an effective recovery from this event. I have determined that the severity and magnitude of these storms exceed the capabilities of the State and affected local governments to respond adequately. As such, supplemental Federal assistance is crucial.”

Gov. Sanders must not have been paying attention to what Pres. Trump said on 24 January 2025 when he was in Ashville, North Carolina:

“I think it’s, I think when there’s a, uh, when there’s a problem with the state, I think that that problem should be taken care of by the state. That’s what we have states for. They take care of problems, and a governor can handle something very quickly. . . When they [FEMA employees] come, they end up in arguments if they’re fighting, all the time over who does what, it’s just it’s just not a good system.”

Trump on abolishing FEMA: "When there is a problem with a state, I think that that problem should be taken care of by the state. That's what we have states for. They take care of problems." pic.twitter.com/LoL4fIvqPR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2025

So, will Pres. Trump reverse course and give Gov. Sanders what she wants, or will he stick to what he said while in Ashville?

Only time will tell.