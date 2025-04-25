Heigh Ho, Heigh Ho- Its Away From Woke We Go

The Snow White live action movie is the straw that broke the camel’s back for some critics who feel Disney is becoming too woke. It has left a poisoned apple taste in the mouths of some critics. This moment of realization for Disney has been a long time coming. Disney CEO Bob Iger released a statement saying their mission is “to entertain not send messages”. This epiphany for Disney has been a long time coming. The Snow White situation mirrors (or magic mirrors) the outside world, as many are becoming frustrated with woke. The criticism of Snow White was really simply the climax of something that had been accumulating for years, much like the woke movement itself.

In this case, it didn’t all start with a mouse. It all started with a fairy who got raped(metaphorically). In Maleficent -the heroine is also the villain, who only became evil in the first place due to a man. Snow White is simply the latest product of a trend that started in 2014 with Maleficent. In movies like Maleficent, Hocus Pocus 2, Cruella and Mufasa (to a certain extent) we see an alternative perspective to classic Disney Villains that justifies their villainous behavior.

In “Zootopia” there is a strong message against racial profiling. This was part of a long time movement against racial profiling, which was part of the anti-police movement, which escalated to “Defund the Police.” The mainstream media fails to realize that to profile is not synonymous with discrimination. Profiling is intended to simply differentiate between things that are different.

The “Disney Woke” movement that many are now fed up with infiltrated the theme parks years ago. Cast members are now permitted to display tattoos, long hair and jewelry. Bob Iger has failed to address this.

Pirates of the Caribbean has evolved over the years. The infamous “auction” scene where women were being auctioned off has been replaced by a scene with female pirates. The scene where pirates were chasing women has been modified. The women are now carrying food. The live action Snow White was not the first time Snow White found herself in the center of controversy. The Snow White’s Enchanted Wish ride at Disneyland was targeted as the Prince kisses Snow White against her will. People getting raped on Pirates of the Caribbean is one thing but Snow White is literally another story. Wouldn’t she still be under the spell?

Splash Mountain gave way to a ride inspired by Princess and the Frog. Perhaps Splash Mountain did have some Southern stereotypes in it. However, the replacement features no villain at all in it. The Dinosaur ride will soon be extinct. Some Disney fans have detected an interesting trend: no scary rides. This trend is present in Snow White, as the Queens famous “transformation” scene is less frightening.

This trend of wokeness in “woke” Disney movies is reflected in the outside world. “Defund The Police” (and the crime that came with it) was simply the manifestation of the anti-police mentality that had been growing. In general, “wokeness” was simply the manifestation of a collection of radical ideas that had been accumulating for years. The same is true about Snow White. If Bob Iger wants to truly avoid “messaging” he should consider when this messaging truly began.