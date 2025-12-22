Did Marjorie Taylor Greene just cause Hell to freeze over? By “Hell” I don’t mean a community in Michigan. I mean Satan’s residence.

An old saying goes like this: Hell will freeze over before ___________________ does __________.

Considering her political track record, it appeared to this blogger that Hell would freeze over before Marjorie Taylor Greene would agree with congressional Democrats about anything.

Yet, Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to have done so in a statement of hers that she posted on X dot com.

If you haven’t seen that website during the last year, I’ll describe it to you. The website is a massive Donald Trump worship festival. That was to be expected, what with Elon Musk having worked for the Trump Administration until he decided to get out of DOGE.

Granted, some of the Trump love letters could be from bots originating from outside the USA, but MTG’s post is more like a divorce decree. Here is how her post begins:

“The Special Election in GA-14 to replace me in Congress is underway. I’ve heard a potential Republican candidate say ‘I’m not going to be like MTG’, here’s what that means. I was one of only 4 Republicans that signed my name on a discharge petition to force the House to vote on a bill to force the administration to release the Epstein files on behalf of the woman who were raped as teenagers, victimized, and trafficked to rich powerful men. This is what caused Trump to call me a traitor and I still refused to backdown because I will stand with victims of rape against anyone even the very man I helped and fought for to become President. So if you’re saying you won’t be like me, are you saying you will just be a ‘yes man’ to the President even when it comes down to covering up crimes of raping underage girls and protecting the elites?”

The answer to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s question is “Yes.”

Her post contain this other gem:

“If you are going to run to replace me, you better run for the people, telling them how YOU will REPRESENT them, NOT how you will bow in loyalty to the WH and Republican leadership.”

In the past, this blogger has criticized Marjorie Taylor Greene when he believed that she should be criticized. However, this blogger strives to be fair to all people. So, this blogger commends the out-going congresswoman for acknowledging the reality that Donald Trump’s current supporters are in denial about.

I wish you well Marjorie. May you go in peace as you walk away from Capitol Hill.