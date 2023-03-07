HOW TO WIN

by Don Hermann

Boys and girls it’s very simple. You don’t need special training. Not even a college degree.

It comes down to one word. LIE. There are some real good examples you can use as guidelines.

If you want to avoid serving in the military and you are physically fit get someone like a podiatrist (that’s a foot doctor) who will write a report saying you have bone spurs. It might cost you a little, but it’ll help achieve your objective.

While we’re on the medical issue, to run for President or perhaps other public office, contact an internist, intimidate that person, write you own report give glowing information and have the doctor sign it as valid. Then raid the doctor’s office and take any reports on file about the real status of your health.

Never give up your high school and college transcripts. Threaten the schools with lawsuits if they don’t conform. This way you can claim almost anything. Even if you were at the bottom of your class. You’ll find the bigger the lie the better.

The same strategy applies when applying for a loan. Lie Big Time to the lender. Then take the same info and do a 180 degree turn when paying taxes.

If someone challenges you, attack them verbally at first. If that doesn’t work physical violence is always an option.

Know who you’re trying to appeal to, and feed them whatever they will digest. Make them angry. Hostile. Hate always whets their appetite.

Surround yourself with coward-like sycophants. Make sure if there’s a problem, you’ll be able to hang them out to dry. No one too bright. That could become a problem.

Make sure when blame comes knocking at your door, it’s never your fault. Attack. Lie. Attack. Lie. Attack. Lie.

All the spin could lead to one Big Win.



