Posted by Dorian de Wind, Associate Editor on Feb 28, 2020 in At TMV, China, Featured, Germany, Health, International, Italy, Japan, Middle East, Military, Politics |

How the Pentagon Is Dealing with Coronavirus

Despite repeated vows to end our “endless wars,” approximately 200,000 U.S. military remain deployed around the globe and on the high seas.

They are protecting the United States and, in addition to facing military threats, they and their dependents also face natural and medical dangers and threats, this time the ever-widening threat of the novel coronavirus (now called COVID19), especially in the Far East.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that a 23-year-old soldier serving with U.S. Forces on the Korean Peninsula became the first U.S. service member diagnosed with the virus. The soldier is currently quarantined at his residence near Camp Carroll in South Korea.

The soldier contracted the virus one day after the widow of a retired soldier living in Daegu, South Korea, contracted the virus.

This sad event did not occur because of lack of preparedness on the part of the U.S. military.

While Trump is brushing off concerns over the virus, hoping for a “miracle” that will make coronavirus disappear, the U.S. Military is actually doing something about it to protect the troops.

Several weeks ago, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the Joint Staff directed commands to prepare and execute plans for a potential pandemic of coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Navy and Marine Corps directed U.S. Northern Command to implement the Department of Defense Global Campaign plan for Pandemic Influenza and Infectious Diseases 3551-13. “The document serves as the Pentagon’s blueprint for planning and preparing for widespread dispersion of influenza and previously unknown diseases.”

The following are recent actions taken by the military and recent developments as a result of coronavirus.

Already in January, Adm. Phil Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, banned travel to China for all service members and civilian personnel under his authority. He also ordered those in China “to leave immediately.”

The Defense Department set the risk level at “high” for the 28,500 U.S. troops based on the Korean Peninsula.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced that already-curtailed joint training exercises could be cut back again or possibly postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak on the peninsula.

U.S. Forces Japan elevated its health protection condition to Bravo on Wednesday and encouraged further precautions as coronavirus spreads across the nation.

Seven U.S. Army Japan personnel underwent a 14-day quarantine after spending weeks potentially exposed to the new coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama.

The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet, headquartered in Japan, is screening all personnel boarding its ships and a range of military bases are being prepared to accept service personnel for quarantine if needed.

Also, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. John C. Aquilino has directed all vessels visiting nations in the 7th Fleet area of operations “to remain at sea for at least 14 days before pulling into another port in order to monitor sailors for any symptoms” of coronavirus.

The Yokosuka-based 7th Fleet is the largest of the Navy’s numbered fleets, with up to 80 warships and submarines operating within its area of responsibility that spans 124 million square miles, a region from where most of the coronavirus cases have been reported.

Similar actions are underway in the Middle East and Europe.

U.S. Central Command suspended leave and liberty for troops and Defense Department civilian workers across the Middle East after an “explosion” of coronavirus cases was reported in Iran.

In Europe, at Aviano Air Base and U.S. Army Garrison Italy, Vicenza, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools also are closed. Lombardy, about 100 miles west of Vicenza, has seen more than 300 confirmed cases and nearly a dozen fatalities from novel coronavirus. Veneto, where Vicenza is located, also has experienced several cases.

Approximately 7,000 U.S. service members are stationed at Vicenza, with about 70% percent of those troops joined by spouses and children. Approximately 35,000 troops are stationed in Italy.

Altogether, 15 Department of DoDEA schools in Asia, Europe and the Middle East are closed, and extracurricular activities canceled, affecting roughly 7,500 students.

U.S. Army Europe has directed that travel to and from the Lombardy and Veneto regions in Italy be restricted to non-mission essential personnel.

In Germany, where there are 16 confirmed cases and the number is expected to grow, the U.S. military is expecting to potentially place thousands of troops on lockdown or restricted movement.

At Kaiserslautern, home to the largest U.S. military community overseas, where about 50,000 Americans live in the city and outlying villages, a 32-year-old man has contracted the coronavirus and 17 others are in self-quarantine after being in contact with him.

Thus far, there are no significant changes to operations or activities at U.S. Africa Command or at SOUTHCOM.

Sources:

• Military.com

• Military Times

• Navy Times

• Stars and Stripes

• New York Times