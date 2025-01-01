How about we start the new year with humor. After all, life is too short to fuss about politics all of the time.

Granted, political humor has its place whether it be intentional or coincidential. Example of the former would be images depicting Donald Trump being subservient to Elon Musk. To be fair to the latter, President Musk paid plenty of money for his presidency. In contrast, Vice-President Trump still hasn’t paid all of his 2024 campaign bills, but I digress.

Without further ado, here is an intentional political humor image that this blogger found on Bluesky:

Here is a coincidential political humor image also found on Bluesky:

Another account-holder on Bluesky inspired the following image, which sums up what Year 2024 was like for this blogger.

At least one incident during Year 2024 gave this blogger some hope:

This blogger could not decide what movie to watch on New Year’s Eve. So, he settled for a movie mash-up:

This blogger also found a prequel to all of the Batman films:

If horror novelist Stephen King had authored the screenplays to the Toy Story films, then we might have seen the following on the silver screen:

Members of Generation X might prefer some music instead of a movie:

Swifties may or may not appreciate the following:

You never know when two movies will collide:

If you prefer to read something: