Historian predicts more extreme GOP ‘smash-mouth partisanship’ as candidates try to ‘out-Trump’ the former president

Published by

Raw Story

By Bob Brigham The extremism of Donald Trump may soon appear tame in comparison to the next generation of Republicans, a historian explained in an analysis for CNN. Princeton University Prof. Julian Zelizer, author of the forthcoming book The Presidency of Donald J. Trump: A First Historical Assessment, wrote his analysis for CNN. “Former President Donald Trump might get out-Trumped. As the campaign season accelerates, Trump has thrown his weight behind several Republican candidates. The point is not only to shape the electoral playing field but to offer clear evidence he still calls the shots…

Read More