Here Comes the Cavalry

Thank God! Our dear leader seems to agree that we have a problem with the Covid 19 virus and has placed one of America’s top virologists and infectious disease specialists in charge- Vice-President Michael Pence. With Pence’s scientific background and reservoir of knowledge, America can be sure that the pandemic of this new virus will soon be brought to heel. Though our Dear Leader believes that vaccines cause autism and that global warming is a hoax, he and Pence should be the perfect team to lead America through this traumatic period. They do not think evolution is real and do not understand how organisms can mutate and become more difficult to control. Their beliefs are undoubtedly based on the latest scientific knowledge as Trump and Pence review the scientific literature daily. Oh, I forgot that Trump doesn’t like to read- must strain his vision (or maybe his brain).

In this dangerous time, could we possibly have any better leadership to place America on the right path to fight this new scourge? And we know they will do everything in their power to make certain that the stock market does not tank further. Actually, that is probably the most important reason for the Trump administration to control the outbreak. A few deaths of old people here and there is not as important as maintaining the strength of the stock market and the economy. Trump measures the success of his presidency by the levels of the market.

Perhaps global warming will help Trump and Pence in their battle against the virus. As Trump noted, warmer weather may reduce the transmission of the virus. So perhaps Trump was right in ignoring global warming in the first place. He foresaw the Covid 19 epidemic and wanted the warmer weather to hold off the spread of the virus. And you thought that Trump didn’t know what he was doing. It maybe that our stable genius leader had us all fooled and was looking ahead to fighting the virus.

But in all seriousness, the epidemic is not something that could have been predicted. Of course, America should have been prepared for any possibilities. Instead of firing personnel from the CDC and NIH, Trump should have been building up the staff to deal with any health emergency that arose. But our dear leader is always looking to save a buck for the country and maybe he wanted to use the money saved from the NIH and CDC to further extend his wall at the Mexican border. It’s hard to know what is going on in that fertile mind of his. So for the time being, we will have to manage the epidemic under the astute direction of Vice-President Pence whose scientific knowledge knows no bounds. I feel much more secure now, don’t you?

Resurrecting Democracy

