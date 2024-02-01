Hell is always frozen over, but don’t tell anyone that.

Hell is always frozen over no matter what day of the year it is. Anglo-Saxon people are simply ignorant by saying otherwise.

Yes, leave it Anglo-Saxons and their descendants to display ignorance when it comes to matters pertaining to cultures other than their own. Perhaps the most famous or infamous example of such is how Englishmen mangled a part of ancient Norse mythology that entered the English lexicon.

This mangling is revealed in an article published by NationalToday.com.

Here is how the article starts:

“Hell is Freezing Over Day is celebrated every year on January 31. The Northern Hemisphere experiences a chilling winter during this time period. The original idiom, ‘When hell freezes over,’ actually refers to something that will never happen, but due to the freezing weather, it indeed feels like hell is freezing over.”

Nothing says, “I don’t know what the hell that I am talking about,” quite like saying, “Hell will never freeze over.” No, I am not referring to a community named Hell that is located in Michigan, although it, too, freezes over. Instead, I am referring to the original Hell.

The name Hell originates from ancient Norse mythology. In the latter, Hell is Loki’s daughter, with her being in charge of the final resting place of most dead people.

Later, the name Hell became the Norse name for the final resting place of most dead people.

In short, Hell is the ancient Norse name for the grave.

When people of Anglo-Saxon ancestry started translating the last book in the Protestant version of the Bible (Revelation), they chose to use the Norse name Hell in place of the Greek name Hades. Yes, Hades is in the Greek New Testament manuscripts, but Hell isn’t.

In ancient Norse mythology, the place named Hell is always frozen over due to its location at the northernmost part of planet Earth.

Yet, thanks to poor reading comprehension, Anglo-Saxon Christians misread the translation of Revelation 20:13-14.

Instead of noticing that, in the translation, Hell is thrown into the lake of fire, Anglo-Saxons thought that Hell was the lake of fire. This mistake was not corrected. Instead it was passed on from clergy to clergy and became ingrained in cultures under Anglo-Saxon influence. It continues to be promoted by English-speaking clergy.

So, if you believe that certain people are going to Hell, then tell them to pack winter clothing.

