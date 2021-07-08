Haiti may slip deeper into lawlessness after president’s killing

Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) – Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead overnight on Wednesday, stoking fears of deepening chaos in an impoverished Caribbean nation already reeling from rampant gang violence and facing a constitutional crisis. Here is what you need to know about what happened and what comes next: MOISE LED A COUNTRY MIRED IN UNREST Jovenel Moise, 53, took office in 2017 in Haiti, the poorest nation in the western hemisphere with a history of coups and dictatorships. A former banana exporter, Moise failed to quell kidnappings and gang violence that surged under his watch across swathes of th…

