Those aliens are going to starve

Did Donald Trump commit treason? Yeah probably. Did we go to war just so Donald Trump and his buddies could make a few bucks? Maybe, and it is a definite possibility. We are talking about a lowlife and some vile motherfuckers here.

Over the weekend, Donald Trump gave the Iranians 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz, or he would start bombing their power grid, which would amount to a war crime because that is a civilian target.

But at 7:05 AM Monday, about 12 hours before the deadline he gave the Iranians to open the strait, Trump called the whole thing off, delaying the bombing of Iran’s power grid for five days because he claimed he was in intense negotiations with them to end the war.

“Who could’ve seen this coming?” asked Nobel laureate Paul Krugman. That answer is the person or people who bought large quantities of stock market futures and sold large quantities of oil futures around 15 minutes before Trump’s announcement.

As CNBC reports, at around 6:50 a.m. in New York, S&P 500 e-Mini futures trading on the CME recorded a sharp and isolated jump in volume, breaking from an otherwise subdued premarket backdrop. With thin liquidity typical of early trading hours, the sudden burst stood out as one of the largest volume moments of the session up to that point.

A similar pattern was observed in oil markets. West Texas Intermediate May futures also saw a noticeable pickup in trading activity at roughly the same time, with a distinct volume spike interrupting otherwise quiet conditions.

What makes this even more suspicious is that the Iranians claimed that they were never in negotiations with Donald Trump. It’s a sad state of affairs that the United States president has less credibility than the brutal fundamentalist, totalitarian murders Iranian regime, yeah, that is the case.

Did Donald Trump only claim he was in negotiations to end his war in Iran just for it to affect the stock market? Did he tip someone off before he made the announcement? Did Donald Trump engage in insider trading? It looks like either he or someone else in the White House did.

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