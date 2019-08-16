Posted by Dorian de Wind on Aug 16, 2019 in At TMV, Featured, International, Law, Politics, Satire |

Greenland Is Not for Sale, but Denmark Will Consider Buying the U.S.

We have all heard by now of Trump’s latest harebrained scheme to buy Greenland, the world’s largest island, from Denmark.

First reported by the Wall Street Journal, this machination is being taken seriously by some, laughed at by most, including the Danes and the Danish government.

According to the Washington Post, Greenland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that the island is not for sale: “Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism…We’re open for business, not for sale,” the Ministry said.

Other Danish politicians were a little less diplomatic.

According to Reuters:

• Former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen: “It has to be an April Fool’s joke. Totally out of season.”

• Foreign affairs spokesman for the Danish People’s Party, Soren Espersen: “If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof, that he has gone mad…The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous.”

Martin Lidegaard, senior lawmaker of the Danish Social Liberal Party and a former foreign minister, calls the idea “a grotesque proposal” and adds, ”We are talking about real people and you can’t just sell Greenland like an old colonial power…”

There have been precedents. In 1867 the United States purchased Alaska from Russia. In 1917, Denmark sold the then Danish West Indies islands to the United States for $25 million. They are now called the U.S. Virgin Islands.

But this is the Year of the Lord 2019, and one of the first things that comes to mind is whether it is even legal, moral or practical to purchase an island along with its 56,000 human beings, its own government, its own culture, its own ambitions for the future.

Satirist Andy Borowitz at the New Yorker has some even more surprising news.

He reports the government of Denmark has announced that it would be interested in buying the United States instead, but with the exception of its government.

According to Borowitz,

“As we have stated, Greenland is not for sale,” a spokesperson for the Danish government said on Friday. “We have noted, however, that during the Trump regime, pretty much everything in the United States, including its government, has most definitely been for sale.”

Borowitz continues:

A key provision of the purchase offer, the spokesperson said, would be the relocation of Donald Trump to another country “to be determined,” with Russia and North Korea cited as possible destinations.

Read more about this breaking news here and stay tuned for how this latest Trump caper will run its course.