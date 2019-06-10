Posted by jdledell on Jun 10, 2019 in MUSIC, Music |

Great Music – Chapter 41

I’m sure some of you have noticed that the more about Trump and the American political scene that appear in the news, the more cynical I get about our future. The cure for that cynicism is to retreat temporarily into the world of music. In that way all the mundane aspects of current life retreat to no more than a little bug scampering across the carpet of existence. With music, I am elevated to the world of the Divine.

To share with you this world of the Divine, I offer this tribute to a convergence of the old music world and the new world of technology and music. The man who discovered this amazing convergence is Eric Whitacre who melded thousands of individual video clips into a cohesive whole, which he calls a “Virtual Choir”. Here is a video clip of a TED talk he gave which explains the process.

Whitacre TED Talk

While the TED talk offered a preview of the Virtual Choir 2.0, here is a link to the video of the completed Virtual Choir version of “Sleep”.

Sleep – Virtual Choir 2.0

Viewing this video one cannot help feel the connection between human beings, regardless of their station in life, origin or race. I look at this video and “ yes, we are all the children of G-d”.