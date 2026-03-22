Gay of Hormuz (Cartoon and Column)

And this is why we need $200 billion and more marines

First, Donald Trump insults our allies and verbally attacks them. He tells them that they’re not needed, he bullies them, and even threatens to invade one of them. Then, he starts a war, and he asks for their help. When they refuse, he says we don’t need them anyway. And now, he says they’re cowards for not helping him in the fight that he started.

Republicans like to say that Iran has been at war with us for 47 years. That is a Republican talking point, and Donald Trump literally said it in his first statement about the war. But the truth is, we have been at war with Iran since 1953. For Republicans, their history book goes back to 1979. It’s kind of like their Bible that only goes back 6000 years of world history.

Sure, Iran’s government are bad guys. But in a lot of ways, so are we. When Trump first ran for president, and it was pointed out to him that Vladimir Putin murdered his critics, including journalists, Trump was like, “So what? Do you think we’re so nice?” We are not so nice, and there is a lot of ugliness in our past. And we’re especially not nice now. And with this particular fight, we did start it.

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