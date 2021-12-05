FOXY NAZIS (Cartoon, Column and Video)

Can you believe that once upon a time Lara Logan worked for 60 minutes? Hell, Tucker Carlson once worked for MSNBC and CNN. It’s a crazy world out there. But then again, a lot of white nationalists conceal who they are, or at least try, until they land on Fox News.

Logan, who was once a respected journalist, compared Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to Nazi physician Josef Mengele while making false claims that the death rate from the coronavirus is the same as the common flu.

Last Monday on Fox News, Logan said, “What you see on Dr. Fauci — this is what people say to me: that he doesn’t represent science to them. He represents Josef Mengele. Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps.”

Wow. Lara Logan sure is familiar with Nazi doctors.

This is just more of the villainization of Dr. Fauci, who’s become a tool for the racist white-nationalist wing of the Republican Party in the politicization of a virus that’s killed over 770,000 Americans, 352,000 in 2020. By the way, Lara, the flu kills around 30,000 people each year. In case you’re a Republican, 30 is less than 352.

It’s bizarre that the people who are politicizing the virus, fighting mask mandates, social distancing, and vaccines are the same people griping that the president hasn’t eliminated COVID yet.

Back to this Lara-Nazi thing: Dr. Fauci was appearing on Chris Haye’s show on MSNBC when he responded to a question about the Lara-Nazi thing. He said, “What I find striking, Chris, is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network — how they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action?” I’m sure that was a rhetorical question.

In case you’re a Republican, “rhetorical” means the question is in jest. No answer is expected and the person who asked the question usually already knows the answer. It’s more of a statement than a question.

But it’s true there has been no comment or disciplinary action by Fox News, but I’m sure they’ve covered the Chris Cuomo thing out of their collective asses.

Fauci said her comments were an “absolutely preposterous and disgusting comparison.”

“It’s an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camps,” he said. “It’s unconscionable what she said.”

According to the Holocaust Memorial Museum, Nazi war criminal Mengele was known as the “’angel of death,’ or sometimes the ‘white angel,’ for his cold and cruel demeanor.”

Mengle performed lethal experiments on identical and fraternal twins. He conducted “medical’ experiments on Jews at Auschwitz. He conducted experiments on the body parts of his Jewish victims to prove they were most susceptible to diseases, and thus inferior to the Aryan “master race.”

The Auschwitz Museum, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Holocaust Memorial Museum, and the American Jewish Committee have all condemned Logan’s remarks and have demanded an apology from Fox News.

The Auschwitz Museum tweeted, “Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemics, and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

The chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League said, “There’s absolutely no comparison between mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other covid-19 mitigation efforts to what happened to Jews during the Holocaust.”

He added, “This includes making outlandish and offensive analogies suggesting that somehow Dr. Anthony Fauci is akin to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, known for his gruesome medical experiments on concentration camp prisoners.”

The American Jewish Committee called Logan’s comments “utterly shameful” and said that “an apology is needed. There is no comparing the hell these victims went through to public health measures.”

But there hasn’t been an apology yet. The host of the show where Logan made her disgusting comparison, Pete Hegseth, didn’t push back. The co-host, Will Cain, called Fauci a “would-be authoritarian.”

Logan is not new to spreading conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic statements. Last fall, Logan criticized the Open Society Foundation, founded by Hungarian American billionaire George Soros, who is Jewish, to fund civil society organizations, as “puppet masters” who “when they are done, there will not be an America.”

She claimed Sweden has no vaccinations when the fact is they’ve administered over 15 million to a population of 10 million. Basically, the entire population of Sweden, where Logan claims there are no vaccines to the coronavirus, has been vaccinated. That’s like saying the Island of Dogs doesn’t have dogs.

She’s accused the FDA of approving vaccines that are not vaccines. She’s accused Biden of covering up side effects to the vaccines. She’s claimed that a surge of Haitian immigrants at our border is a “virus attack” on the United States. She said, “Bioweapons specialists and intel agents tell me that that’s typical of how you disperse a virus.”

She called two former Fox contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, who left the network over its programming decisions, “cockroaches.”

Fox News has not apologized for Logan’s slander or antiSemitism. I don’t expect them to.

Fox News has been all about politicizing the virus and spreading conspiracy theories. The fact Tucker Carlson still has a show proves they don’t care about facts. And when it comes to antisemitism and racism, please.

Tucker Carlson’s show is the favorite of racists. He’s spread the “great-replacement” theory, that whites in America are systematically being replaced by non-whites. Last July, he warned that if we don’t “save” our nation, we’ll “become Rwanda.” These are Klan talking points.

Andrew Anglin, one of the nation’s most prominent white supremacists, described Tucker’s show as “Basically, Daily Stormer: The Show.” The Daily Stormer is a Nazi newspaper. He called Tucker, “Literally our greatest ally.” The Daily Stormer mentioned Tucker Carlson over 250 times in the span of two years according to a data researcher who remains anonymous out of fear of being murdered by Tucker Carlson-loving Nazis.

Once, when Tucker debated a Cuban-American, The Stormer ran a story with the headline, “Tucker RAPES AND IMPREGNATES Crazy Eyed Whore in a COLLEGE CAMPUS CRY CLOSET.” Other fun headlines in the Stormer above pro-Tucker stories are, “Tucker FILLS Liberal Kike with LEAD for Demanding Gun Control,” and “Tucker Carlson FORCES Fat Beaner Whore to CHOKE to DEATH on GREASY TACOS.”

What’s wrong with greasy tacos? But, can anyone find any evidence where Tucker has denounced or distanced himself from any pro-Tucker stories written by Nazis?

Nazis are Tucker fan boys, but they also love Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, Laura Ingraham, and Lara Logan. And, that’s why Nazis love Fox News.

If anything, Fox News may want to issue an apology to Nazis…for comparing them to Dr. Fauci. Nazis may not like that.

Watch me draw:



