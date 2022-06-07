" />

FOX NEWS WON’T CARRY JANUARY 6 HOUSE HEARINGS ON COUP ATTEMPT LIVE

Is this a case of life imitating political polemics?

It seemed almost trite when some predicted the Fox News Channel wouldn’t air the live primetime House Select Committee hearing on the January 6 coup attempt. But guess what has now happened?

Fox News announced that it will stick to its regularly schedule program of Tucker Carlson and not air the hearing uninterrupted. It’ll be business as usual for Carlson who reportedly will cut to the live hearings as needed and can be expected to mock the hearings or try to discredit them. While ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN will become CSPAN for an evening, offering the hearings in full in prime time, Fox News will offer counterprogram for those who believe January 6 was about a bunch of tourist-like protesters who got a bum rap from the media and that Donald Trump had the 2020 Presidential election stolen from him.

Not that Fox News won’t offer the hearings elsewhere.

The Fox Business channel — with less than 100,000 viewers — will carry the hearings live.

Then, at 11 p.m., Fox News will air a two hour “reaction” special. What surprises and serious analysis can we expect then?

Talk radio first became a powerhouse conservative Republican townhall when ratings-king Rush Limbaugh went national. The Fox News Channel was created grafting the “political entertainment” walk radio business model onto a traditional news model.

While those who contend Fox News doesn’t have “real” journalists are not correct, neither are those who call Fox News a real news channel.