Facebook took down “progressive” posts to mark Independence Day. Not kidding.

On Independence Day, Facebook removed a post I shared on 02 February 2024. For the third time in as many weeks, I logged in to Facebook to be greeted with “We’ve removed your content.” Each was a news item related to Donald Trump.

Facebook labeled the first two as “spam.” Today’s claim was that I was “trying to gather sensitive information from others.”

I linked to Democracy Docket, run by Marc Elias, a politically progressive attorney who specializes in U.S. voting rights. The February story focused on voting rights in North Dakota.

Facebook removed Feb link to Democracy Docket on July 4th.

Facebook first removed, then blocked this link on 04 July 2024.

When I tried to share the link, Facebook told me the site was blocked.

Democracy Docket blacklisted at Facebook
Democracy Docket is being blacklisted at Facebook.

I am not alone. X is a twitter (could not resist) with reports of removals.

Facebook has not responded to my contesting the prior two removals, but it did reinstate one of them. Transparency is not their middle name nor is user-centered customer service.

Is it possible that this resulted from a coordinated attack on Democracy Docket, with paid agents reporting posts as spam or security breaches?

If so, this situation is going to get worse, quickly.

