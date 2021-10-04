Facebook, Instagram outage sparks brutal social media jokes

Facebook’s six hour outage comedy’s gain.

One day after a whistleblower told CBS’s 60 Minutes that Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, misinformation, Facebook and Instagram crashed. Businesses were cut off from custers, Facebook employees were locked out of offices and Mark Zuckerberg lost $7 billion in net worth.

But, oh, what a great day it was for Facebook jokes on Twitter:

With facebook down how will antivaxxers know which animal meds to gargle — Jake Maccoby (@jdmaccoby) October 4, 2021

Crap, Facebook is down. Does anyone know where else I can find memes comparing vaccination to the Holocaust? — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) October 4, 2021

#Isitme or is anyone else concerned that they cannot share a picture of their evening meal with 5,000+ #Facebook friends they have not seen in over a year or indeed ever met in person! pic.twitter.com/zcOioMS9K2 — Is it me? (@Isitmeuk) October 4, 2021

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

But if Facebook is down, how will my QAnon uncles alert me that Biden is injecting us with 5-G through balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing? — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) October 4, 2021

How am I supposed to wish a happy birthday to that weird dude who I was friendly with in 3rd grade now? — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) October 4, 2021

"Don't like what we're doing? Well see how you like living without us for a day! BWAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA!" — ?? J.D. Rhoades, With Chaos Following ?? (@JD_Rhoades) October 4, 2021

Think of all the people accidentally getting vaccinated with Facebook down. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 4, 2021

Facebook and Instagram users coming to Twitter right now#WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/d2p7wiiA9o — Krol Ongala (@KrolOngala) October 4, 2021

Facebook and Instagram are both down worldwide one day after a damning "60 Minutes" segment that featured former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen taking the company's awfulness to task. — Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) October 4, 2021

Facebook and Instagram aren’t working right now. And neither is Marjorie Taylor Greene. — Holly McCormack for Congress (@Holly_4Congress) October 4, 2021

Report: Facebook Crashed After Mark Zuckerberg Failed CAPTCHA One Too Many Times https://t.co/UUitg7HoRI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 4, 2021

"Dear fellow social media managers… y'all doing ok?"

"hello literally everyone"

"I haven’t been this productive since 2006." With Facebook and Instagram down for several hours on Monday, Twitter appeared to embrace its moment in the spotlight. https://t.co/xQ7HQwNKf7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 4, 2021

What if Facebook built an AI system to combat misinformation and the first thing it did was delete the whole site? ? — Travis Allen ? (@TravisAllen02) October 4, 2021

Shoot, Facebook is down. Does anyone else know where I can find misinformation about vaccines spread by people trying to get me to join their MLMs? — waitwait (@waitwait) October 4, 2021

Since Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all down coincidentally after a whistleblower from Facebook spilled the tea, a reminder that Mark Zuckerberg had a secret meeting in 2019 with Jared Kushner to strike a deal about not fact checking political speech during 2020 election. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 4, 2021