Facebook, Instagram outage sparks brutal social media jokes

Facebook’s six hour outage comedy’s gain.

One day after a whistleblower told CBS’s 60 Minutes that Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, misinformation, Facebook and Instagram crashed. Businesses were cut off from custers, Facebook employees were locked out of offices and Mark Zuckerberg lost $7 billion in net worth.

But, oh, what a great day it was for Facebook jokes on Twitter: