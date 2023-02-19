Ex-US president Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at home

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – Jimmy Carter, the 98-year-old former US president who led the nation from 1977 to 1981, is receiving hospice care at home, where he will spend his “remaining time,” his nonprofit foundation said Saturday. Carter, the oldest living former president and a Nobel peace laureate, resides in Plains, Georgia, with his wife, Rosalynn. That hamlet is where he was born and worked as a peanut farmer before becoming the governor and later launching his bid as Democratic presidential nominee. “After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spe…

Read More