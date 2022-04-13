European rights experts find “clear patterns” of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Published by

Reuters

By Francois Murphy VIENNA (Reuters) – A mission of experts set up by Organization for Security and Cooperation and Europe (OSCE) nations has found evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russia in Ukraine, an initial report by the mission said on Wednesday. The mission was set up last month by 45 of the OSCE’s 57 participating countries to look into possible offences, including war crimes in Ukraine, and to pass on information to bodies such as international tribunals. Russia opposed it. “The mission found clear patterns of IHL (international humanitarian law) violations by the R…

Read More