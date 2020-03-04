Posted by David Robertson on Mar 4, 2020 in 2020 Presidential Election, At TMV, Featured, Politics |

Elizabeth Warren is sinking.

From ABC News, here are some of the results of Super Tuesday 2020.

Warren wins just 4 delegates in Massachusetts, while Biden wins 16 and Sanders wins 11.

Um, which state does Warren represent in the U.S. Senate?

Warren wins no delegate in Oklahoma, while Biden wins 10 and Sanders wins 5.

Uh, which state was Warren born and raised in?

The Associated Press projects Sanders to win first place in California, although The Hill reports, “The final division of California’s hefty delegate pool may not be clear for several days. The Golden State is notorious for lagging behind other states in officiating its results, in part because of the sheer size of its primary contest.”

Both ABC News and NBC News are projecting that Biden wins first place in Texas.

So, Super Tuesday was not super for Elizabeth Warren. As she sinks, she can always console herself by eating some yogurt.