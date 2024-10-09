Election Day 2024

The odds are strong that Election Day next month will not provide an answer for us about who has been elected president. Days or even weeks will be necessary to learn the final tally of the votes and who was the winner. With so many districts in so many states tied or within the margin of error in the preelection polls, it is likely that these states and districts will be contested, and recounts will be demanded after the vote. Fraud will be claimed by the Trump team and possibly by the Harris team as well. The campaign itself has been flooded with lies and misinformation, particularly by Trump and his supporters.

Trump has been trying and succeeding in getting his sympathizers as administrators and/or vote counters in many districts, and it would not be surprising if he would up winning the vast majority of all these districts. Administrators favoring Trump have been actively attempting to restrict probable Harris adherents from voting, asking for proof of citizenship, residency, etc, to try and make it more difficult for these people to register and vote. And how trustworthy will the vote counting itself turn out to be.

While the Harris team may ask for recounts in some districts that appear to favor Trump, if Trump loses, he will certainly demand recounts with his observers present in districts and states where he was defeated by close margins. Even if Harris wins overwhelmingly, which at this point appears unlikely, Trump will say the election was rigged and find some way to contest the results. Election Day will take several days or weeks to play out, with the possibility that some violent Trump supporters will attempt to stage a coup to get Trump back in office. Trump and his minions have no love for the Constitution, particularly if it prevents Trump attaining office again. In a negative sense, this Election Day will be a special one in our history, and no one should be surprised by whatever happens.

