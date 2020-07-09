Editorial: If Trump would just wear a mask, fewer Americans might die of COVID-19
The novel coronavirus pandemic poses a severe challenge to elected leaders that far exceeds any headaches posed by budget crises or corruption scandals. With projections now showing 208,000 Americans dead by Election Day of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, every pandemic decision is fraught with dire public health implications.This is why San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer deserves credit for his executive order on Tuesday waiving permits that cost up to $1,000 and other fees for restaurants serving people outdoors.The recent decisions by the county and the state to close indoor dining …