Edie Falco brands James Gandolfini her “true soul mate”

Edie Falco says James Gandolfini was her “true soul mate” The 58-year-old actress admitted she and her ‘Sopranos’ co-star – who died in 2013 – had the same approach to their work and were both just as surprised as each other at how successful they and the show were. She told The New Yorker: “We had such a strangely specific, similar way that we work, and a similar background. “I don’t know how to explain this. We were just really regular middle-class, suburban kids that were never supposed to become famous actors. “My interpretation is that the whole time, he was, like, ‘What the hell is going…

