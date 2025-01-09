Does Character Still Matter? A Presidential Eulogy Says ‘Yes,’ Eleven Times

On the eve of the 2024 presidential election, I pondered, “Does character still matter?” and suggested, “We will know very soon.”

When the results of the elections became clear to me the early morning of January 6, I commiserated:

Words fail me to express my sadness and disappointment at the results of yesterday’s presidential election, except to say that now we know the answer to the question, “Does character still matter?”

Today, America witnessed the funeral services for the 39th President of the United States at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

Among the dignitaries present were four former presidents (one of them also the new president-elect), and the current president.

The latter, President Joe Biden, delivered a moving eulogy to President Jimmy Carter that made it resoundingly clear that, yes, character still matters.

In fact Biden hailed Carter’s strength of character eleven times in his eulogy.

At the beginning of his eulogy, recalling his endorsement of Carter’s presidential candidacy, Biden emphasized Jimmy Carter’s “enduring attribute: Character. Character. Character.”

Throughout the eulogy, Biden returned to to Carter’s character.

“Because of that character I believe it is destiny,” Biden said, adding, “Destiny, in our lives, and quite frankly, destiny, the life of the nation.”

He explains:

It’s an accumulation of a million things built on character that leads to a good life in a decent country. Life of purpose, life of meaning. Now, how do we find that good life? What does it look like? What does it take to build character? Did the ends justify the means?

Biden then relates how Carter’s friendship taught him…throughout his life “a strength of character [which] is more than title or the power we hold. It’s the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect, that everyone — and I mean everyone—deserves an even shot…”

Later, Biden once again says, “The man had character,” referring to Carter’s ability to “never let the ties and politics divert him from his mission to serve and shape the world.”

Biden also mentions Jimmy Carter’s vice president, Walter Mondale, who with Carter “formed a model partnership, collaboration and trust — both were men of character.”

Of course, Biden also praises Carter’s faith: “Through it all, he showed us how character and faith.” Also, his values, generosity, grace, love and humility.

After thanking the extended Carter family for sharing Jimmy Carter and his “beloved Rosalynn” with America, Biden returns one last time to “character.”

Recalling his and Jill Biden’s last visit to the Carter home, Biden summarizes it all so well:

We saw Jimmy as he always was, at peace the life fully lived. A good life with purpose and meaning, character. Driven by destiny. And filled with the power of faith, hope and love. Say it again: faith, hope and love.

Hearing the President’s mention of character eleven times in a eulogy to our 39th president does give me some hope that with many people character still matters.