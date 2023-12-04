Disguised Healing Angels

It is impossible to see the angel unless you first have a notion of it.

~ James Hillman

I believe angels show up in our lives when we are in need. Two such disguised angels appeared in my life this week. One was masquerading as a smallish white dog with large brown spots and short legs. I had symptoms of an infection, so I had gone to Urgent Care. I stood in line to pick up my prescription at CVS. It was a dreary day, and my mood and energy were down. I was aware of someone behind me. When I turned to look, I realized it was an older man with a dog on a leash. The dog looked at me. As he looked into my eyes, he began wagging his tail with great enthusiasm, and I smiled. It wasn’t long before he walked up to me and brushed against my leg. I spontaneously bent down, spoke to the dog, and petted him. It was only then that I thought to ask his owner if it was ok to pet him. “Of course,” said the owner. At that point I was called up to the counter. My negative mood had completely lifted and I was feeling great.

Then, this morning I was having breakfast at my favorite haunt in town, Nature’s Temptations. Again, it was a dreary day and my spirits were low. In the Juice Bar, there is a long bench attached to the wall with three small tables and chairs in front of it.

I sat at the end table. A couple came in and one pushed the middle chair away. The man pulled a highchair to the table diagonally across from me. He lifted a toddler into the chair. The mother told me he was twenty-one months old, and his name was Willy. Willy was able to open a plastic container with food his mother placed in front of him. He looked over at me with a big smile. How could I resist? I asked him if he was enjoying his crackers. He continued smiling, cocking his head and chewing. He coyly looked away and then back again. I had to laugh. He was a natural born flirt! Willy entertained me while his parents ate and I was enchanted. I was amazed that someone so young could be so consistent in his attention. Finally, his father picked him up out of the chair. With a toddler’s gait and holding his mother’s hand he began walking out. His mother said, “Are you going to say goodbye to your friend?” Willy turned around, faced me, and waved with his whole arm saying, “Bye, fend.”

Both the dog and the toddler seemed to know that I needed their special attention. I did nothing to initiate their responding to me. It amazed me that they both extended themselves in an overwhelmingly positive manner. It was as if they were bigger than life. I believe an angel is a supernatural energy that appears from time to time to help or heal someone in need. This week, I met a dog and a toddler who helped lift my spirits. I suspect these two beings were angels in disguise.

This is cross-posted from Jane Knox’s blog The Ageless Goddess.