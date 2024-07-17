DID TRUMP SHOOT HIMSELF IN THE FOOT?

We’re a country, maybe a civilization that tends to follow leaders. Celebrity types make a fortune endorsing products.

Some politicians have similar or even more influence on how we think, how we pray, how we live.

Oprah, Barack Obama, Michael Jordan are three examples of people in different professions who have had an enormous impact on Americans. Perhaps even the world.

They have encouraged us to read certain books, buy certain clothing and understand and think certain ways.

This brings us to another individual who has had an enormous impact on our country. And certainly world events.

His basic message is Hate. And extremism. People different from you. They could be Blacks, Hispanics, Jews, Muslims, Asians.

His message is something like this, “I know very well. They’ve made me a target. I’m fighting back. For you. And for me. In effect, we’re a team. I’m with you. And you’re with me. Anyone who opposes me is an enemy.

Anyone who supports me is a friend. It could be anyone, including extreme right wing thinking people. There are good people on both sides.”

Trump claimed there was tremendous dissatisfaction with our government. The time was right for January 6. Trump supported it. Encouraged it. Said he would join in.

He would be there as they tear down the physical pillars of government. Whoever got in the way would suffer the consequences. Trump never made it there. No surprise. His pattern. Others do his dirty work. They get punished.

Did you know that five people died during or after the attack? About 140 police officers were assaulted. At least 2,000 people made it inside the Capitol building.

Trump wants to pardon those sentenced. He calls them heroes. What about the physical damage to the building? What does all this say about Trump’s supporters? You condone this?

Trump encourages violence. Claims he will arrest those in government who have disagreed with him, if he becomes President.

Claims he may not accept the election results if he loses.

His name calling is legendary. His lying is a coat of armour.

He does not speak out about messages sent to people threatening their lives and the lives of their family members. Dr. Fauci now has 24-hour protection. Trump’s silence is deafening.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man who shot three people, killing two was acquitted and then rewarded with a visit to Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Trump then fundraised from that shooting.

It seems like there’s a message going to people, many young, impressionable ones. Violence is acceptable. Hate is acceptable. Lying is acceptable.

Have a gun. Get a gun. Express yourself. This time it was pointed in the direction of Trump.

The purveyor of Hate, came pretty close to being the victim of Hate. An earshot away.