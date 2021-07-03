Demolition of collapsed Miami condo could happen as soon as Sunday

Published by

Reuters

By Francisco Alvarado SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The demolition of the remains of the partially collapsed condo complex near Miami Beach could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said, in an effort to tear down the unsafe structure before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa churning off Florida. Two more people were found dead on Saturday in the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in the community of Surfside, officials said at a news conference, bringing the total to 24 deceased and 124 missing feared dead, as the search and rescue operations continue for more than a week. Miami-Dade …

