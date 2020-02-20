Democrats bare fangs at Bloomberg in fiery debate
Las Vegas (AFP) – Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg got hit Wednesday with a barrage of attacks from rivals during his debut Democratic presidential debate who savaged him for parachuting in late and throwing astronomical amounts of money at the race.The Las Vegas showdown marked one of the most contentious debates so far.During opening salvos, the US media magnate found himself in the firing line as one candidate after another, from Senator Bernie Sanders to former vice president Joe Biden, took pot shots at the man whose sudden prominence in polling has scrambled the race to defeat Pre…