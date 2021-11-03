" />

Democrat Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral election

Published by
Reuters

By Joseph Ax (Reuters) – Democrat Eric Adams won New York City’s mayoral race on Tuesday on promises to boost public safety and give voice to working-class residents, drawing on his experience as a police captain and as a Black man who experienced police brutality as a youth. Adams, the Brooklyn borough president since 2014, was projected the winner by the Associated Press. He will become the city’s second Black mayor after defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels civilian patrol. The 61-year-old Adams takes over in January from Democrat Bill de Blasio, who was term-li…

