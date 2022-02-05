Declaring Political Violence “Legitimate Political Discourse”

Here is one for the history books.

WHEREAS , Representatives Cheney and Kinzinger are participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse, and they are both utilizing their past professed political affiliation to mask Democrat abuse of prosecutorial power for partisan purposes, therefore, be it RESOLVED , That the Republican National Committee hereby formally censures Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and shall immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party for their behavior which has been destructive to the institution of the U.S. House of Representatives , the Republican Party and our republic, and is inconsistent with the position of the Conference.

In addition to attacking Biden, Democrats and their “radical agenda” that is pretty much the thrust of the recent RNC Resolution that re-defined an insurrection as “legitimate political discourse.”

A planned and well-organized insurrection to overthrow the results of a national election — just “legitimate political discourse”?

A violent attack on the Capitol that resulted in five deaths, brutalized and injured 150 officers, caused theft and destruction of government property resulting in $30 million in damages — just “legitimate political discourse”?

Threatening to hang the Vice President of the United States – even building a hangman’s gallows – just “legitimate political discourse”?

A dangerous, screaming-for-blood mob against which members of Congress had to find hiding places, barricade doors, search for gas masks and escape routes – some calling their loved ones to say goodbye, some even thinking of their funerals — just “legitimate political discourse”?

Smearing feces on the walls of the nation’s seat of government — just “legitimate political discourse”?

Clobbering police officers with their own shields, a fire extinguisher, a flagpole, other improvised weapons, tasing them and dousing them with chemical sprays — just “legitimate political discourse”?

Or, as President Biden recalled on the first anniversary of the so-called “legitimate political discourse”:

Close your eyes. Go back to that day. What do you see? Rioters rampaging, waving — for the first time inside this Capitol — the Confederate flag that symbolized the cause to destroy America, to rip us apart … What else do you see? A mob breaking windows, kicking in doors, breaching the Capitol. American flags on poles being used as weapons, as spears. Fire extinguishers being thrown at the heads of police officers.

CODA:

After issuing their Resolution, Republican “party leaders rushed to clarify that language, saying it was never meant to apply to rioters who violently stormed the Capitol in Mr. Trump’s name,” but, the New York Times adds, “the censure, which was carefully negotiated in private among party members, made no such distinction.”