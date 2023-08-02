DC grand jury indicts Donald J. Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith announced Tuesday afternoon that a grand jury had indicted Donald J. Trump on four counts related to his attempts to reverse voter selection of Joe Biden as president in November 2020.

Trump’s initial court appearance is at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Also today, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson commented on last month’s felony charges against 16 Republicans who participated in a fake elector scheme.

Jack Smith, complete remarks:



