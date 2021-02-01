Dance Feud: John Travolta vs. Rude Imbecile

Roughly 40 years ago, a dance feud began in the discotheques of that era, a feud that had John Travolta pitted against rude imbeciles. The feud resulted in one of the latter fighting for the right to pogo.

No, I do not mean the opossum from the Okefenokee Swamp who discovered that the enemy is us.

I mean the pogo that attracts monsters . . .

. . . but not the monsters that are attracted to Bacon.

These particular “monsters” were dance-club bouncers who would graboid your butt and throw out you of the club if you tried to pogo while Tony Manero and company were on the dance floor.

One wannabe pogo stick describes what happened to him:

“Well, pogoing was the first sort of punk dance, which was basically jumping up and down. Slam dancing and the mosh pit all kind of grew out of pogoing. . . Punk and ‘New Wave’ were starting off and the discotheques were still playing disco music. But every now and then they’d slip in Blondie’s Heart of Glass or Rock Lobster by The B-52’s. Well, obviously, anybody who was into that kind of music would rush on the dance floor and start jumping up and down and would bang into the guys trying to do their disco two steps. I got thrown out of a lot of clubs because of that.”

The one who was bounced for bouncing decided to write a protest song in response to his experience.

Here is an excerpt from the song’s lyrics:

“Say, we can act if we want to

If we don’t, nobody will

And you can act real rude and totally removed

And I can act like an imbecile”

With lyrics like those, the song’s author should have been in politics.

Anyway, the protest song was recorded, played on music stations and later turned into a music video that was shown on MTV.

The song’s author ended up with the last laugh, because Disco died, and his protest song made it to the #3 spot of the Billboard Hot 100 music chart, where it stayed for several weeks.

Now, if you are ready to go Medieval, here is the music video to the 1983 protest song The Safety Dance: