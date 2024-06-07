" />

D-Day 2024 in Photos

A French child kisses World War II veteran Dennis Boldt’s cheek in Sainte-Mère-Église, France, June 4, 2024. Boldt landed on Utah Beach and returned to France for the first time after D-Day. Photo By: Army 1st Lt. Katherine Sibilla

We will always remember D-Day as one of the most noble and consequential days in recent history.

On the 80th anniversary we felt the gamut of emotions. But what is perhaps the most poignant to this writer is the realization that those young, dapper, unafraid troops who stormed the beaches eighty years ago – some as young as seventeen — are now gentle, beautiful nonagenarians and centenarians. The last few of that Greatest Generation.

How much longer will they be with us? Will we have learnt from their bravery, their selflessness, their sacrifice?

Here is a tribute to them.

Veterans attend the C-47 monument U.S. Air Force commemorative ceremony to honor the 80th anniversary of D-Day in L’Eglise Picauville, France, June 4, 2024. Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro
French President Emmanuel Macron presents World War II veteran Arlester Brown with the Legion of Honor during a ceremony at Omaha Beach, June 6, 2024. Photo By: Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely
A French child greets Richard Stewart, a World War II veteran, during a welcome event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day at the Deauville-Normandie airport in Deauville, France, June 3, 2024. Stewart landed on Omaha Beach in July 1944 and continued to serve in France, Belgium and Germany to provide area communications support for various Army Air Forces commands until the end of the war. Photo By: Army Pfc. Isaiah Mount
A U.S. WWII veteran arrives at the Utah Beach D-Day Ceremony at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, June 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
U.S. WWII veterans sit front row, as the guests of honor at the Utah Beach D-Day Ceremony at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, June 6, 2024. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
U.S. WWII veterans stand and salute during the playing of the National Anthem at the Utah Beach D-Day Ceremony at Utah Beach, Normandy, France, June 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

And, sadly…

World War II Navy veteran Robert “Al” Persichitti of Fairport, New York, died en route to France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Persichitti was 102.
(Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tiarra Fulgham/U.S. Navy)