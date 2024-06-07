D-Day 2024 in Photos



We will always remember D-Day as one of the most noble and consequential days in recent history.

On the 80th anniversary we felt the gamut of emotions. But what is perhaps the most poignant to this writer is the realization that those young, dapper, unafraid troops who stormed the beaches eighty years ago – some as young as seventeen — are now gentle, beautiful nonagenarians and centenarians. The last few of that Greatest Generation.

How much longer will they be with us? Will we have learnt from their bravery, their selflessness, their sacrifice?

Here is a tribute to them.

And, sadly…