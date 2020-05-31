Curfews and clashes as US race protests spread
Minneapolis (AFP) – Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest Saturday with angry demonstrators ignoring warnings from President Donald Trump that his government would stop violent protests over police brutality “cold.”Los Angeles, Atlanta and Philadelphia were among several cities to order people to stay indoors after thousands took to streets nationwide to protest the death of an African American man during an arrest in Minneapolis on Monday.George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, has become a …